Beloved member of Old Globe killed in hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A hit-and-run crash at a North Park intersection early Friday killed a 32-year-old motorcyclist, injured his passenger and left authorities searching for the motorist who fled following the fatal accident.

The collision occurred at Granada and University avenues shortly after 12:30 a.m. It appeared that the car and the motorcycle were approaching each other when the westbound motorist made a left turn into the path of the eastbound two-wheeler, SDPD Officer David Stafford said.

The motorcyclist -- later identified by the Medical Examiner's Office as Seamus O'Bryan -- was pronounced dead at a trauma center. O'Bryan was a property master at the Old Globe Theater in Balboa Park.

The 31-year-old man who had been riding on the back of the motorcycle was treated at a hospital for scrapes, bruises and complaints of chest and leg pain, Stafford said.

The vehicle that left the scene of the crash was described as a white four-door car, possibly a Cadillac, with a male driver.

The following is a statement released Friday, January 31, 2014 by The Old Globe:



On behalf of Barry Edelstein, artistic director and Michael Murphy, managing director of The Old Globe; and Christopher Ashley, artistic director and Michael Rosenberg, managing director of La Jolla Playhouse; we pay tribute to our friend and colleague, Seamus O'Bryan.

Seamus O'Bryan

The Old Globe: Carpenter and Run Crew, Stage and Properties Master, January 2011-January 2014

La Jolla Playhouse: Production Staff, October 2001-December 2010

In Loving Memory of Seamus O'Bryan

It is with great sadness and a very heavy heart that we inform you that our dear friend and colleague, Seamus O'Bryan, 32 years old, was tragically killed in a hit and run accident just after midnight the evening of January 30 in North Park. Seamus was on his way home from an opening night at The Old Globe. He was the Stage and Properties Master for the production.

Seamus began working for the Globe in January of 2011 and became the Stage and Properties Master of the White Theatre in January of 2013. He was smart, funny, dedicated and well-loved by those who knew him. His presence and friendship will be sorely missed by all at the Globe, but particularly backstage where he calmly and with great humor created theatre with actors, fellow crew-members and creative staff. An archery enthusiast, avid sailor, member of the Seaforth Sailing Club, and crew member on various tall ships, he especially enjoyed taking visiting artists sailing to enjoy San Diego's waters. He inspired us to enjoy each moment and to care for each other.

O'Bryan was also an integral part of the La Jolla Playhouse production staff for nearly a decade. A remarkable artisan, Seamus had a hand in nearly every technical department at the Playhouse, from carpentry to props to wigs. His very first job at the Playhouse was on the running crew for Dracula in 2001 when he was just 19 years old. Since that time, he served on the production team for countless productions, including Zhivago, The Wiz, Memphis and Surf Report. His friends and colleagues at the Playhouse will remember Seamus as a true Renaissance man, who shared his indefatigable spirit, kindness and tremendous talents with everyone around him.

Seamus was a great humanitarian, generously volunteering his time and energy for a number of different organizations. With Medinet Vanuatu /The M.A.R.C Project-(Medical Aid to Remote Communities), he worked on standardizing birthing practices severely affecting two local tribes, building women's clinic and water treatment facilities to improve their chances of survival; and served on a tall ship that assisted in transporting medical supplies to remote areas in Vanuatu. In 2010, he joined in earthquake relief work in Haiti, and has worked with Habitats for Humanity.

A Phoenix native, he is survived by his father Bert O'Bryan, mother Marty O'Bryan, and two brothers. He was preceded in death by his older brother Gabriel O'Bryan. Seamus, known to his family as 'Raph' for his middle name Raphael, was the third of four children of a loving Spanish/Irish Catholic family.

Seamus was reportedly riding his motorcycle east on University Avenue at approximately 12:39am when a car travelling west turned south onto Granada causing Seamus to hit the car. Seamus and his passenger, a friend from out of town, were taken to Mercy Hospital where Seamus passed away. His friend sustained non-fatal injuries. Police are still searching for the car, a light-colored 4-door Cadillac that did not stop at the scene. Police say the car has damage to the driver's side.

The funeral services will be held in Phoenix at a date to be determined. There will be a Memorial Service to be held at the Globe as well. Details on both to follow.

Condolences, which will be forwarded to Seamus' family, may be sent to:

Human Resources

The Old Globe

P.O. Box 122171

San Diego, CA 92112-2171

(619) 231-1941 x2103

SParde@TheOldGlobe.org