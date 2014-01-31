Car flipped, abandoned in flooded ditch - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Car flipped, abandoned in flooded ditch

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Authorities dive into action after a car flips over into a flooded ditch.

It happened early Friday morning on Discovery Street in San Marcos.

The area is known for flooding when it rains.

Deputies were forced to wade into the cold water and smash out windows to see if anyone was trapped inside the car, but it was empty.

Witnesses say two people bailed out of the car after losing control and rolling into the water.

It's not clear why they ran off.

 

