Authorities warning public of telephone scam

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County authorities Friday warned the public not to fall for a telephone scam in which a male caller posing as a peace officer tells potential victims that they have a family member named in an outstanding warrant and an immediate cash payment is needed to avoid arrest.

Over the last few days, several people have contacted the San Diego County Sheriff's Department about suspicious telephone calls from someone purporting to be a member of a law enforcement agency, according to sheriff's Sgt. Joseph Ellis.

"Sheriff's Bill Gore would like to impress upon members of the community that (the department) will not call anyone seeking payment for outstanding arrest warrants," Ellis said in a statement. "Persons are encouraged to report such calls to the sheriff's department at (858) 565-2000 or to their local police agency."