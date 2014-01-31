Power outage in Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE (CNS) - About 1,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers lost power in Lemon Grove and Spring Valley early Friday after a transformer blew for unknown reasons, according to the utility.

The outage struck at 2:21 a.m., SDG&E reported on its website.

A short time later, electricity was restored to all but 57 Spring Valley customers. The utility estimated power would be fully restored by noon.