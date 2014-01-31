Calif. police dog sniffs out $1.3M in cocaine

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an Orange County police dog sniffed out $1.3 million worth of cocaine hidden in the trunk of a car that had been pulled over for a routine traffic violation.

The Los Angeles Times reports Huntington Beach officers found about 27 kilograms of packaged cocaine tucked in the space of the Nissan Sentra where the spare tire would normally be stored.

Forty-four-year-old Antonio Tzampop and 39-year-old Jose Campos, both Panorama City residents, have been booked on suspicion of being in possession of a controlled substance.

Police say the cocaine was located by a canine officer and his drug-sniffing dog, Bohdy.

___

Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.