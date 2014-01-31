Mail ballot applications due at 5PM Tuesday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Voters who want mail in ballots for the Feb. 11 mayoral election and the special election in Solana Beach have until Tuesday to order them, the San Diego County of Registrar of Voters said Thursday.

Applications must be received by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Registrar of Voters Michael Vu said. Postmarks won't do.

San Diego City Councilmen David Alvarez and Kevin Faulconer are running for mayor, and voters in Solana Beach will decide whether special use permits should be issued for private events at the Fletcher Cove Community Center.

Nearly 130,000 ballots from city voters have been returned by mail so far, according to Vu, who said the earlier they are received, the faster they're counted.

"The returned mail ballots will already be in our processing system so when the clock strikes 8 p.m. on Election Night, we can immediately start counting them," Vu said. "Those results will be released just minutes afterward. As with any election, the more ballots processed beforehand, the quicker the election results."

Voters can get mail ballot applications from the back of their pamphlets, online at sdvote.com, by phone at (858) 565-5800, or via email, fax or a letter to the Registrar of Voters. The request must include your name, registered address, name and date of the election, the address where the ballot is to be mailed, and your signature.

Applications and letters can be emailed to rovmailsdcounty.ca.gov, faxed to (858) 694-2955 or sent to P.O. Box 85520, San Diego, CA 92186-5520.

Voting is also taking place at the Registrar of Voters office, 5600 Overland Ave., weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Election Day, the hours will be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.