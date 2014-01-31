Welcoming the Lunar New Year in San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Welcoming the Lunar New Year in San Diego

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Alicia Summers, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Happy Chinese New Year! The Tet Festival is the premier pan-Asian new year festival in San Diego.

The Lunar New Year celebration is happening at Qualcomm Stadium and will include dragon dancers, Asian food, pony rides for the year of the horse, a beer garden and non-stop entertainment.

Proceeds will go directly to the Little Saigon San Diego Foundation, a non-profit community development organization.

Lunar New Year Tet Festival:

Friday - 5pm - 10pm

Sat & Sun - 10am - 10pm

Cost - $4 - $5

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.