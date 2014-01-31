Welcoming the Lunar New Year in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Happy Chinese New Year! The Tet Festival is the premier pan-Asian new year festival in San Diego.

The Lunar New Year celebration is happening at Qualcomm Stadium and will include dragon dancers, Asian food, pony rides for the year of the horse, a beer garden and non-stop entertainment.

Proceeds will go directly to the Little Saigon San Diego Foundation, a non-profit community development organization.

Lunar New Year Tet Festival:

Friday - 5pm - 10pm

Sat & Sun - 10am - 10pm

Cost - $4 - $5