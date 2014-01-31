Border agents discover $51K and drugs in car

PINE VALLEY (CNS) - Two men were in custody Friday accused of trying to smuggle a small amount of drugs and $51,000 in cash through a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint in Pine Valley, border officials said.

The men, ages 33 and 27, were the driver and a passenger of a 2009 Honda Pilot that was inspected at the Interstate 8 checkpoint around noon Thursday, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

A drug-sniffing dog alert agents to small amounts of marijuana and hashish in the vehicle's center console, a CBP statement said, noting upon further inspection, a backpack containing vacuum-sealed bags with $51,000 in cash was found behind the driver's seat.

Both men denied ownership of the backpack, officials said.