Coming home: disabled vet gets big surprise

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A disabled Navy veteran is back home this weekend thanks to the help of more than 20 home depot and American Legion volunteers.

The group surprised 85-year-old Wally Biddlecom and his wife Mary by transforming their San Marcos home. Wally is confined to a wheelchair.

He had been in an assisted living facility since last summer because his home wasn't wheelchair accessible. But the volunteers donated two weeks of intensive labor to change that.

"I can't hardly explain in words how grateful I am to everybody," Wally's wife, Mary Champlin said.

The volunteers installed a new driveway and wheelchair ramp and landscaped the entire yard.