Zoo Day: Golden eagle - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Zoo Day: Golden eagle

Posted: Updated:

(CBS 8) - The golden eagle is one of the most well-known birds of prey in the world. It is the true symbol of predatory power, wild savagery and nobility.

In this Zoo Day, Shannon Smith tells us more about Tonka the golden eagle.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.