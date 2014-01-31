San Diego residents sign up by the thousands for Covered California

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - More than 45,000 San Diego County residents signed up for health plans through Covered California in the final three months of last year, the agency announced Friday.
The total of 45,081 represents 105 percent of the base projection of 43,051 sign-ups Covered California estimated for the region during the entire six-month enrollment period, which ends March 31.
Covered California is the state's marketplace for the federal Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.
San Diego County represented about nine percent of the statewide enrollment. The local total included nearly 38,000 consumers eligible for financial subsidies.
The agency reported that more than 500,000 Californians signed up for health plans during the three-month period. Enrollments were uneven based on their projections -- while San Diego and Orange counties topped the estimates, San Bernardino County was at 45 percent and Fresno County at 47 percent.
