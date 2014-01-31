Young and the Restless star in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - He's a two-time Emmy award winning actor and one of Hollywood's hottest daytime stars. Soap fans know him best as executive Neil Winters on the CBS hit show "The Young and the Restless."

Kristoff St. John also appeared in dozens of other TV and movie projects.

Now he's in America's Finest City for the 2014 San Diego Black Film Festival. Watch his interview with the CBS News 8 Morning Show in the above video.



You can meet St. John and watch "A Man Called God" Saturday at the San Diego Black Film Festival. The event takes place at 3:30 p.m. at the Reading Cinema Gaslamp 15.

For ticket information: CLICK HERE >>

