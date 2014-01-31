Ward stuns Querrey to give Brits 2-0 lead over US

SAN DIEGO (AP) — James Ward won 10 of the last 11 games to take a stunning five-set victory against Sam Querrey and give Britain a 2-0 lead against the United States in the first round of the Davis Cup on Friday at Petco Park.

Ward was two games from losing the match when he began his rally that gave him a 1-6, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory. With dusk approaching and the lights on at the downtown baseball park, Ward won the match with an overhand smash that brought his teammates to their feet in celebration.

Ward's victory in 3 hours, 11 minutes, followed Wimbledon champion Andy Murray's easy straight-set victory against Donald Young on the temporary red clay court in left field at the home of the San Diego Padres.

Britain can clinch the match on Saturday if it wins the doubles match. Murray and Colin Fleming are scheduled to face Bob and Mike Bryan.

Querrey, the United States' No. 1 singles player in this tournament, had a 4-2 lead in the fourth set after winning the sixth game at love. But Ward rallied to win the next four games and the set to force a deciding fifth set. He jumped to a 4-0 lead in the fifth set before Querrey broke serve with a bleeder over the net to pull to 4-1. Ward then closed out the match.

Murray overwhelmed Young in 1:38 in the opener of the World Group match.

Murray was barely challenged by Young. The two-time Grand Slam winner took leads of 5-0 in the first set and 5-1 in the second set.

Young never broke serve but took the sixth game of the third set to four deuces before the British star had an ace and then won when Young netted a backhand.