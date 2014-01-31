Contamination alert for border beaches

SAN DEIGO (CBS 8) - A contamination alert in in place for San Diego beaches near the border.

Sewage-fouled water from the Tijuana River is to blame. Health officials say a pipe broke at a reservoir and caused the river to overwhelm sanitation pumps, leading to the spill.

Warning signs are up from the end of Seacoast Drive in Imperial Beach to the international line.

They'll stay up until testing determines the water is safe.