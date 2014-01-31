San Diego woman has triplets on her 40th birthday

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The odds of having triplets without fertility drugs are one in a thousand, but one lucky University Heights couple beat those odds Friday when they welcomed three new babies into the world.

What's even more surprising is that the two boys and one girl were born on their mother's 40th birthday.

Christina Rain and Geno Dominguez were all smiles as they showed off Ezray, Mazzy and Ezekiel.

Christina says having triplets is the best feeling in the world:

"People say before you die, you see your life flash before your eyes and that's exactly what it felt like."

Like any new parents, the Dominguez family could use some financial help. If you'd like to donate the triplets' fund, CLICK HERE >>