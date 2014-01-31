The Golden Paw's Second Annual Puppy Bowl - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The Golden Paw's Second Annual Puppy Bowl

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Man's best friends got in on the Super Bowl action Friday at the Golden Paw's Second Annual Puppy Bowl in Hillcrest.

Customers dropped their dogs off for a day of fun and football.

Dogs were divided up into two teams: the Broncos and the Seahawks. They competed to see who could get the most touchdowns.

Based on the results, the Golden Paw says the dogs have predicted that the Seahawks will win on Sunday.

