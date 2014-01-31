Wet weather leads to five car crash in El Cajon

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Wet weather contributed to a five vehicle crash in El Cajon Friday morning.

The California Highway Patrol reports that the driver of a big rig lost control while trying to brake and forced a PT Cruiser into a wall around 8:00 a.m. on westbound Interstate 8 near Mollison Avenue. Then, three other cars crashed behind the big rig.

Officials warn drivers to be careful with the recent changes in weather.

"We haven't had any of this rainfall for months now and we're just asking the drivers to slow down, take a little extra time to get to where they're going," said Richard Mattick the Deputy Chief with the City of Santee.

The driver of the PT Cruiser was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.