Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting

VISTA (CBS 8) - Gang enforcement deputies from the San Diego sheriff's department shot and killed a suspect at an apartment complex in Vista.

Deputies were attempting to serve a felony warrant on 33-year-old Michael Paul Napier in the 2000 block of South Melrose Drive around 6:30 Friday night.

When they found him, Napier was working on a bike in a garage and refused to show is hands.

According to the lieutenant, deputies feared for their safety and shot him.

Public records show Napier had numerous drug arrests, as well as arrests on charges of reckless driving and robbery.