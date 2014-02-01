Pedestrian struck, killed on I-805 in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A man was struck and killed by a car as he tried to run across southbound lanes of Interstate 805 in Chula Vista, and he remained unidentified Saturday.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was stuck by a Chevy Malibu shortly before 9 p.m. Friday as he tried to run from the center divider to a barricaded construction area on the freeway's west side. The crash was south of the Palomar Street overcrossing, a CHP dispatcher said.

The Chevy's driver was traveling at the stated speed of 55 miles per hour, the dispatcher said. The driver attempted to brake and avoid the victim, but was not successful.

The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries in the crash, the dispatcher said.

The dispatcher said the crash remained under investigation, and no citations or arrests were reported yet.