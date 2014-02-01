Suspected drunken driver crashes into natural gas line

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An apparently drunken hit-and-run driver crashed his car into a natural gas line near City Heights early Saturday, prompting both the evacuation of one home and his eventual arrest.

The vehicle crashed into a gas line and broke it open shortly before 3 a.m. on Polk Street near 34th Street, San Diego police Officer David Stafford said. The driver drove away, according to the officer.

Firefighters secured the gas line, and evacuated one house, Stafford said. A San Diego Gas & Electric crew was called out to make repairs.

Police officers found the suspect nearby and arrested him for suspicion of drunken driving and hit and run, police said. His name was not released.