Bicyclist hurt during Critical Mass ride

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A bicyclist participating in the monthly Critical Mass ride and a San Diego police officer on a bike collided in the Gaslamp Quarter, slightly injuring the Mass rider.

The police officer was not injured, a police watch commander said.

The crash was about 8:30 p.m. Friday on Sixth Street, near Market Street, said San Diego police officer David Stafford.

Critical Mass rides are held throughout the world. In San Diego, the rides take place on the last Friday of each month.

Bicyclists begin about 8 p.m. in Balboa Park and ride impromptu and varied routes through the Civic Center, Gaslamp Quarter, Hillcrest, and North Park areas.