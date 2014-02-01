Super Bowl bar battle in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Super Bowl is just one day away and fans are already gearing up. Local bars are preparing for the big crowds and decking them out in Seahawks and Broncos gear.

In the heart of Charger country, you'll find a bar Bronco fans call home.

"Huge day huge day. We've been a Bronco bar for over 12 years, they've supported us the whole time."

Ben Cseri is co-owner of Guava Beach, in Mission Beach. And if the last game was any indication, come Sunday, you may think you're in Denver.

It all started with an old manager who went to school in Colorado.

"He had a couple of friends that lived in the neighborhood and they started coming in and word spread and it just got out that we were the Broncos bar and the place to come," Cseri said. "Every Sunday is obviously important but this is the big Sunday."

What do they have to go to get ready?

"In the case of the Broncos fans, order extra Coors light," Cseri said. "Stock up on everything we need, bloody Mary mix, glassware, we're staffed up to the hills...we're ready."

But just down Mission Boulevard, a rival bar rooting for the rival team.

"It's almost like a Super Bowl for me but this is what I live for too," Mo Moayeri said.

If you're a Seahawk fan, chances are you've heard about the game day party's thrown at Thrusters. In fact, one website ranked them the third best Seahawk saloon in the country.

"For the whole U.S., to be third and be this small...I think that's huge," Moayeri said.

Sunday's bash will have a jumbo tron, beer garden and plenty of food.

"We have a taco cart coming in, we're gonna feed about 300 people. There will be hungry fans," Moayeri said.

Two bars, same street, different teams. The battle lines have been drawn.

So who's gonna have the better party?

"Ours by far. We'd had the better party and we will continue to have the better party," Cseri said.

"Think our fans are the best fans. I think they can hear us all the way down the block. Everyone will know it's a 'hawks game here," Moayeri said.