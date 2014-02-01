Murray replaced by Inglot for Davis Cup doubles

Britain's Andy Murray slams a backhand shot in his 6-1, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Donald Young in a Davis Cup tennis match on Friday, Jan. 31, 2014, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has been replaced by Dominic Inglot on the British doubles team for Saturday's Davis Cup doubles match against Bob and Mike Bryan of the United States.

With Britain leading 2-0 and needing just one point to win, Murray was replaced at the discretion of captain Leon Smith. Inglot will team with Colin Fleming against the Bryan brothers.

Murray won the opening singles match in straight sets against Donald Young on Friday. He's scheduled to play Sam Querrey in the first reverse singles match Sunday.

Querrey was beaten in five sets by James Ward.

Murray had back surgery in September but said he'd be good to go if needed for Saturday's doubles.

