6 years for Anaheim cabbie for aid to Somali group

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say an Anaheim cabdriver has been sentenced to six years in prison, becoming the last of four Somali immigrants to be sentenced for funneling thousands of dollars to a terrorist organization in their native country.

A statement from the U.S. attorney in San Diego says Ahmed Nasiri Taalil Mohamud on Friday received the lightest sentence of the four co-conspirators convicted by a jury 11 months ago of raising and sending nearly $11,000 to al-Shabab, a militia group linked to al-Qaida.

The other three defendants, a cabdriver, an imam and the owner of a money-transfer business, all Somali immigrants living in the U.S., received between 10 and 18 years in prison.

The case was built on hundreds of phone calls the government secretly recorded.

