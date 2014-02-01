Crews battle house fire in Southcrest area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fire in a single-family home in the Southcrest neighborhood Saturday left six people displaced.

Fire crews were dispatched about 12:30 p.m. to the residence on Gamma Street between South 38th and 39th streets after heavy smoke was spotted billowing from the roof, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The blaze was reported as knocked down about 10 minutes later, a fire dispatcher said.

No one was injured, but four adults and two children were displaced, the dispatcher said.

Investigators were working to determine what caused the fire, he said.