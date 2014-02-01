Obama: US can help more join the middle class

President Barack Obama gestures as he speaks in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 31, 2014, in Washington, about helping the long-term unemployed. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama says the government can act to ensure that more people are able to join and stay in the middle class.

In his weekly radio and Internet address, Obama is echoing themes from his State of the Union address. He says some ideas require the OK from Congress, but he'll take steps on his own where he can.

Obama says his economic priorities include creating jobs and improving job training. Expanding access to kindergarten and college is also on the list, along with making sure workers have good wages, health care and retirement options.

In the Republican address, four members of Congress are urging Obama to support bills on jobs, medical research, compensation and energy.

