San Diego's Rivers wins AP Comeback Player

NEW YORK (AP) — Philip Rivers' turnaround season has earned him The Associated Press NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.

Rivers led the San Diego Chargers to a wild-card playoff spot with four straight victories to close out the schedule, giving them a 9-7 record. He led the league with a 69.5 completion percentage and threw for 32 TDs against 11 interceptions.

He received 13 votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league. The balloting announced Saturday night was so widespread that 12 players got votes.

Finishing behind Rivers were Denver running back Knowshon Moreno and Philadelphia left tackle Jason Peters with eight selections apiece. Tampa Bay cornerback Darrelle Revis got six votes.

Rivers is the second Chargers quarterback to win the award; the man he replaced, Drew Brees, won in 2004.

