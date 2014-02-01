Three arrested after short police pursuit

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Three people -- including one minor -- are in custody after a short chase in Barrio Logan Saturday morning.

An officer tried to pull over the driver after receiving a lojack on a stolen car from San Bernardino.

All three people inside bailed out of the moving car and took off on foot. The car rolled into a fence, but no one was hurt.

Two suspects were quickly arrested, the third was found hiding in the garage of a nearby home.