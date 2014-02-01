Bryans win doubles to keep US alive in Davis Cup - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Bryans win doubles to keep US alive in Davis Cup

Britain's Dominic Inglot returns a shot from the United States team during a doubles match at the Davis Cup tennis matches, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2014, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi) Britain's Dominic Inglot returns a shot from the United States team during a doubles match at the Davis Cup tennis matches, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2014, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bob and Mike Bryan beat Dominic Inglot and Colin Fleming 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 Saturday to pull the United States to 2-1 against Britain in the first round of the Davis Cup.

The Bryans, identical twins who are from Camarillo in Ventura County, breezed through the fourth set and won the match on a smash by Bob. That set up the "Bryan Bump" — the famed chest bump they use to celebrate their victories.

The twins had a mini-chest bump after breaking Inglot's serve to take a 2-0 lead in the fourth set.

The match will be decided Sunday in reverse singles, when Wimbledon winner Andy Murray of Britain faces Sam Querrey and James Ward of Britain faces Donald Young. Murray won the opening singles match in straight sets against Donald Young on Friday while Ward rallied to beat Querrey in five sets.

The match is being played on a red clay court in a temporary stadium built against the left-field bleachers at Petco Park, the downtown home of baseball's San Diego Padres.

With Britain leading 2-0 entering Saturday, captain Leon Smith replaced Murray with Inglot for doubles.

The Bryans broke Inglot's serve in the second game of the first set and then broke Fleming's serve to win the set.

The Bryans didn't face a break point until they trailed 30-40 in the sixth game of the third set. Fleming hit a backhander down the line to win the game for a 4-2 lead for the British. The teams held serve and the British won the set when Inglot had two straight aces in the ninth game.

