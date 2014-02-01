The over/under on strange Super Bowl bets

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - More people than ever are expected to place prop bets on Sunday's Super Bowl game -- and most of them have nothing to do with who wins the game.

Die hard football fans are expecting a wild Super Bowl Sunday but even casual fans are hoping to cash in with wild, wacky prop bets that are more bizarre than ever.

Peyton Manning's signature call - Omaha - could win you some significant cash if you bet correct on how many times he'll say it on Super Bowl Sunday.

It seems the more bizarre they get, the more popular Super Bowl prop bets become for gamblers.

Wacky Super Bowl props now fill the entire betting board at the Las Vegas hotel sports book.

People bet $99 million on the Super Bowl in Nevada last year. Most of that money came from casual bettors but even the pros can go wild on the biggest day in sports.

"I know grinders, guys that make a living as a sports bettor, that might have 20-25 bets," RJ Bell said.

Everything from the length of the national anthem, to the opening coin toss, to the weather in New Jersey is up for grabs at sports books across the country.

But betting experts say, a lot betters just stick with picking point totals and picking them high.

"It's really going against human nature to root for no points, to root for no passing yards, because you're going against something that's difficult, it offers you more value," Bell said.

In Nevada, the sports books have come out on top in 21 of the last 23 Super Bowls.

Still, that doesn't stop casual and pro betters from laying down big money on the more simple scoring bets in hopes of playing it safer and coming out a winner.

"If you tell them there's a 20-to-1 odds that's actually the case, but you only have to lay 1500 to win 100, he's excited to do that," Bell said.

Prop bets start at around $5 and can just skyrocket from there. Last year, people dropped $30 million just on prop bets alone in Las Vegas. Expect that number to be even higher for this year.