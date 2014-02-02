Candle sparks apartment building fire

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A candle ignited curtains in a unit at an apartment building near San Diego's Seaport Village, a fire department dispatcher said.

The fire was reported at 10:11 p.m. Saturday in a unit at 635 C St., a San Diego Fire Department dispatcher said.

Fire units arrived a few minutes later, but automatic sprinklers inside the apartment already had doused the flames, the dispatcher said.

Three apartment units housing an unknown number of people sustained water damage and the American Red Cross was contacted to make arrangements for the residents, the dispatcher said.

No injuries were reported, she said.