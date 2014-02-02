Jay Z , with special guest Beyonce, rock SB party

NEW YORK (AP) — Beyonce is making Super Bowl weekend performances something of a habit.

A year after performing for the big game at the Superdome in New Orleans, Beyonce performed for a smaller crowd Saturday night as Jay Z brought his wife out for a surprise cameo during his concert for DirecTV's "Super Saturday Night" party on the eve of the Super Bowl.

Dressed in a slinky black lace dress, Beyonce sang her hit "Drunk In Love," which, of course, her superstar husband guest stars on. As he rapped, she danced in his face, and when the smoldering song ended, the two embraced, and shared a kiss.

It was arguably the highlight of Jay Z's electric set, which lasted for more than an hour as he delivered hit after hit, from recent songs like "Holy Grail" and "Tom Ford" to songs deep in his catalog, including "Big Pimpin'" and "99 Problems."

He warned the audience he would not tolerate non-engagement.

"I want y'all to know y'all at a rock 'n' roll show, not an (expletive) board meeting," he told the crowd, which included boldface names like Kate Upton, Jamie Foxx, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Chris Tucker and Aaron Paul. "I need y'all to loosen the (expletive) up!"

The crowd largely obliged, waving their hands and flashing his trademark "Roc" sign as Jay Z, dressed casually in a knit cap and black outfit, got them rapping along to his hits; he even orchestrated a crowd surfing moment.

This is the second time Jay-Z has performed at DirecTV's Super Bowl eve party; last year, he joined frequent collaborator Justin Timberlake as the two performed their hit "Suit and Tie."

Jay Z was the biggest performer of the pre-Super Bowl bashes in New York, which featured musical performances around the city in the days leading up to Sunday's game. Saturday's performances around New York included the Foo Fighters and Zac Brown at the Bud Light Hotel (a docked cruise ship), Drake at Diddy's Revolt kickoff and Kendrick Lamar at the Maxim party — his third performance in the last two days.

The actual Super Bowl entertainment will be Bruno Mars performing with the Red Hot Chili Peppers at halftime; opera singer Renee Fleming is to sing the national anthem while Queen Latifah will perform "America the Beautiful."

As far as the actual game, the Denver Broncos will face the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

http://www.superbowl.com

