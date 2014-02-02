Big-name Republicans defend NJ Gov. Christie

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, center, stands between Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer, left, and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, right, showoff souvenir football helmets after a ceremony to pass official hosting duties of next year's Super Bowl to Arizona.

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Big-name Republicans are standing behind New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie days after a former loyalist said evidence exists that Christie knew about a politically motivated traffic jam last year even as it happened.

Christie has denied that claim and said he learned about the jam ordered by one of his aides only after it was over.

Former Port Authority of New York and New Jersey executive David Wildstein hasn't detailed the evidence.

U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan of Wisconsin says "nothing has been proven." The 2012 vice presidential candidate appeared Sunday on ABC's "This Week."

On other news talk shows, Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said there was no reason for Christie to step down as chairman of the Republican Governors Association.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.