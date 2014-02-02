Mayoral candidates campaign as election nears

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - We are nine days away from the mayoral special election and the candidates are campaigning hard for the undecided voters.

Saturday, Councilman David Alvarez took part in a Lunar New Year celebration. He says he'll spend the days leading up to the election walking neighborhoods and connecting with voters.

"People are ready for a fresh start for the city. We have to make sure we start investing in neighborhoods. And not giving downtown special interest all the big projects, all the money," Alvarez said. "People out in the community like Mira Mesa, this it what they want."

Meantime, Councilman Kevin Faulconer rallied supporters at his headquarters in Bay Park.

"We're continuing the reform so we have dollars to put back into our neighborhoods," Faulconer said. "To pave our streets, to keep our libraries and rec centers open on nights and weekends. To put more cops on the beat, that's what I'm going to bring as mayor and I can't wait to get started."

The mayoral special election will be held on February 11th.