San Diego County gasoline price falls slightly

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County fell two-tenths of a cent Sunday to $3.62 after rising four of the previous five days.

The average price is six-tenths of a cent more than one week ago but 7.1 cents less than one month ago and 32.7 cents lower than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price rose four-tenths of a cent on Tuesday, one-tenth of a cent on Wednesday, was unchanged Thursday, rose four-tenths of a cent on Friday and seven-tenths of a cent on Saturday.