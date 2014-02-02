Calif. fugitive caught while driving in Ariz.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Federal authorities say a man is being held in southern Arizona, awaiting extradition back to California to face charges of threatening and harassing government employees.

The U.S. Marshals Service says 50-year-old Salvador Ibarra, a lawful permanent resident from Mexico, was arrested Friday night at a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 19 south of Tucson.

Deputies and a Marshals Service task force say the received information that Ibarra was working as a trucker in southern Arizona.

Ibarra has been charged with six counts of criminal threats, two counts of making criminal threats and three counts of making an annoying phone call.

Authorities say Ibarra has repeatedly made phone calls since March 2011, threatening to shoot California state employees and the mother of his child.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.