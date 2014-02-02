Cafe Topes: Haulin' buns

CARLSBAD (CBS 8) - There's one thing you can say about Larry Himmel -- when he goes out to do a story on a cafe, he never comes back empty handed.

Café Topes is a stylish, new, family owned cafe, just a speed bump or two away from downtown Carlsbad on Roosevelt Street, where Joe Barille and his family serve up...

"Big breakfasts, big lunches, hearty, freshly made," Barille said.

There are humongous fresh veggie burritos and mounds of potatoes, alongside...

"Lots of eggs benedict. Lots of pancakes, different kinds from M&Ms and Oreos, peanut butter and whipped creme and bananas," Barille said.

Café Topes even has an uber-omelette on the menu that they dare you to eat.

"The dirty dozen challenge, 12 eggs with plenty of potatoes and you got two hours and (if) you finish it, it's free," Barille said.

And even though they only opened their doors four weeks ago, their dirty little secret about mom's righteous cinnamon rolls is out.

"The big cinnamon rolls have been going out the door. By 11 o'clock, we've been selling out, making double batches on the weekends," Barille said.

For mom, Jacqui, it's just like home.

"I used to make them all the time for the boys. We used to have four or five boys at our house, after surfing, that would be starving. So I wanted to make something inexpensive and something yummy that would fill them up," she said.

When it comes to loading on the rich creme cheese frosting, you've got choices.

"You can get them normal style or we also do it dirty and that's where it's slathered in frosting," she said.

Tucked away in a Carlsbad cafe, a dirty little family secret, is the sweet taste of success.