Bicyclist hurt after crashing into flower box

MISSION BEACH (CNS) - A 37-year-old man crashed his bike into a flower box while riding along Ocean Front Walk in Mission Beach and sustained a serious eye injury, a police sergeant said Sunday.

The man lost control and crashed shortly before midnight while riding north on the narrow section of the promenade. The crash was in the 3900 block of Ocean Front Walk, near Venice Court, San Diego police Sgt. L. Taylor said.

He was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Taylor said.