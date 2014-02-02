Suspects sought after fight leaves two men hospitalized

RANCHO SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 25-year-old man was attacked and was possibly shot outside his Rancho San Diego home, and his father was also injured when he and his wife tried to intervene in the fight, sheriff's officials said Sunday.

Deputies were called shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday on a report that shots were fired in the 11600 block of Calle Simpson, near Weighorst Way.

They found the wounded victim was lying in a driveway, with his face and head covered in blood, sheriff's Lt. Dave Schaller said. But they could not determine if he had been shot, Schaller said.

The victim's 52-year-old father sustained minor injuries and was bleeding from his right eye, the lieutenant said. Both father and son were taken to a hospital to be treated.

Schaller said the younger man had been standing outside his residence waiting for his girlfriend when he was approached by another man, and the two began to fight. A second suspect then stepped out of a parked black four-door sedan, walked up, pulled out a gun and apparently fired, he said.

The victim's father heard the gunshot from inside the residence and ran out to join in the altercation, Schaller said. The victim's mother also rushed outside and attempted to help her husband grapple with one of the suspects, according to the lieutenant said.

The suspects soon realized deputies were en route and took off, but they left behind numerous pieces of physical evidence, Schaller said. The two suspects were last seen driving south on Calle Simpson toward Weighorst Way.

Sheriff's officials described the suspect who first approached the victim as Hispanic, about 5 feet 11 and 160 pounds. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, gray pants and a black beanie. No description of the gunman was provided.