Bradshaw off Fox's coverage after father's death

Former NFL player and sports broadcast host Terry Bradshaw interviews Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll after the NFL football NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2014, in Seattle.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Fox analyst Terry Bradshaw will not appear on the network's Super Bowl coverage after the death of his father.

Bill Bradshaw died Thursday after a long illness, Fox said Sunday. He was 86. Terry Bradshaw was with his family in Louisiana.

Michael Strahan will replace Bradshaw on Sunday's pregame show.

A U.S. Navy veteran, Bill Bradshaw retired as vice president of manufacturing for Riley Beaird.

Terry Bradshaw won four Super Bowls as quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers before going into TV.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.