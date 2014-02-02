Increased DUI patrols Super Bowl Sunday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Sheriff's deputies planned to fan out across San Diego County Sunday in search of drunken drivers and Super Bowl revelers in violation of the social host ordinance.

Increased patrols are scheduled to begin half an hour before kickoff and extend through 5 a.m. Monday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

More alcohol-related vehicle crashes are typically reported statewide on Super Bowl Sunday than on any other Sunday in January and February, sheriff's officials said citing a statistic from the Automobile Club of Southern California.

San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore said fans don't let fans drive drunk.

"Wherever you decide to watch the Super Bowl, remember not to drink and drive," Gore said in a statement. "If you do drink alcohol, have a designated driver ready or call a taxi to take you home."

Sheriff's officials advised game day party hosts to remain aware of the social host ordinance because anyone caught serving alcohol to a minor would be arrested.

Underage drinking can be reported by calling (858) 565-5200.