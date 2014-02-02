Home burglary suspect arrested in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD (CNS) - A 28-year-old Carlsbad man was behind bars Sunday for allegedly breaking into an acquaintance's residence.

Michael Fitch was arrested shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday in the 7400 block of Alicante Road near Zamora Way in connection with the residential burglary nearby earlier that day, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

Police said Fitch had fled the scene following the break-in in the 2300 block of Caringa Way, near Zamora Way.

Fitch was being held at the Vista Detention Facility in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to police and jail records. He is due in court for arraignment at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.