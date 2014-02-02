Fire rips through duplex in La Mesa - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fire rips through duplex in La Mesa

Posted: Updated:

LA MESA (CNS) - A fire damaged a duplex in La Mesa Sunday, fire officials said.

Heartland Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched shortly before 3:30 p.m. to the 4700 block of Fourth Street near Lemon Avenue, according to fire officials.

Heartland firefighters were assisted by Cal Fire and San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews and had the blaze knocked down about 3:45 p.m., according to Heartland Fire & Rescue.

The two units were damaged and the American Red Cross was summoned to help the displaced residents.

Fire officials said crews would likely remain at the scene into the early evening and to avoid the area.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.