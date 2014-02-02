Winter storm moving through San Diego County - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Winter storm moving through San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Light to moderate rain swept across coastal and valley areas of San Diego County Monday as snow fell in the mountains.

The National Weather Service had issued a winter weather advisory for mountain areas above 4,500 feet until noon, but the advisory was lifted at 9:30 a.m. when the storm moved out earlier than expected.

As of 6 a.m. -- before the rain departed coastal and valley areas -- the California Highway Patrol recorded 40 crash reports on rain-slick local highways and freeways. The CHP said it typically receives 50 to 75 crash reports during a 24-hour period on a "good weather" day.

