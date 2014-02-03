Car breaks water line flooding backyard of home

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A family in the South Bay spent their Super Bowl Sunday dealing with a muddy mess.

Police say a suspected drunk driver lost control of his car on Del Sol Boulevard in Otay Mesa.

It smashed through a water line, then through a fence and into a backyard. The broken line sent a geyser of water into the yard coating everything with a layer of mud.

No one was hurt and the driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.