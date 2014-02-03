6 displaced by house fire in Oak Park

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Six people are out of their home after a fire ripped through their house.

Firefighters were called to the single family home in the 5800 block of Redwood Street in Oak Park shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday.

By the time they arrived, flames were shooting out of the windows of several rooms. Everyone got out safely and two dogs were found in the backyard uninjured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.