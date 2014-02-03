Arrest made in series of pedestrian robberies

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A 19-year-old man has been arrested accused of taking part in a series of armed street robberies.

Benjamin Hernandez was arrested Monday afternoon in the Mid-City area when police spotted him driving a car matching the description of the one used in the robberies.

Police say at least six pedestrians were robbed in various locations around San Diego Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Police are looking for two other people tied to the robberies.