San Diegans conserve water during drought

Amid California's driest year on record, the nation's leading agricultural region is locked in drought and bracing for unemployment to soar, sending farm workers to food lines in a place famous for its abundance.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - This morning's rain could not come at a better time -- the drought here in California has the governor asking residents to cut down on water use.

The water situation is California is so bad that Governor Jerry brown declared a drought emergency.

"Make no mistake, this drought is a big wake up call and a reminder that we do depend on natural systems. It's not all just going to the store and see what we can buy," Gov. Brown said.

The worst conditions are in the northern part of the state where the land is parched and reservoirs are low. Snow pack levels are also grim, only at 12 percent where they should be.

"Right now, California is experiencing one of its driest years on record."

But after speaking with Jason Foster with the County's Water Authority, we learned that San Diego isn't in too bad of shape. He says good foresight is the key and Colorado water river transfers, coupled with investment in water storage has really helped.

"So we're not expecting to have mandatory water use restrictions this year but the extremely dry conditions around California means that voluntary water conservation is more important than ever," Foster said.

He suggests turning off your sprinklers when it rains, shorter showers and only using the dishwasher when it's full. All in all, he says San Diegans have been doing a great job when it comes to conserving.

"We're using the same amount of water now that we did in 1991. So that's a good story of having a good economy and quality of life while you're using less water," Foster said.

It's that type of conservation that San Diego will need if this drought continues and according to Governor Brown, there's a good chance of it.

"We know going back in history there have been some very, very long droughts that are called mega droughts and we might be in one of those," Gov. Brown said.