Man allegedly shot by Aaron Hernandez shot again

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A man who alleges he was shot in the face by former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez in Florida was shot again, this time outside a Connecticut nightclub, where he then opened fire, police said Monday.

Alexander Bradley was shot multiple times in the right thigh Sunday night outside the Vevo Lounge Bar & Grill in Hartford's South Meadows neighborhood and was taken to a hospital under police guard, police Lt. Brian Foley said. His condition wasn't released, but he's expected to survive.

Police haven't announced any arrests.

"Evidence revealed there was a disturbance in the club that was pushed outside by staff," Foley said. "At this point, Bradley was shot. Bradley went to a vehicle, got a gun, then shot up the front of the club."

No injuries were reported.

Responding police officers stopped a car that sped away from the club, and an injured Bradley got out and fell on the street, Foley said. No charges against Bradley were announced.

Bradley's Connecticut lawyer, Robert Pickering, hung up the phone on a reporter without commenting Monday.

No one answered the phone Monday morning at the Vevo Lounge.

Bradley, an associate of Hernandez, alleges in a Florida lawsuit that he lost his right eye when Hernandez shot him in the face as they argued outside a Miami club in February.

Hernandez is detained on a murder charge in the death of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player whose body was found June 17 near Hernandez's North Attleborough, Mass., home. Hernandez has pleaded not guilty.

Boston police, meanwhile, have linked both Hernandez and Bradley to a double homicide in July 2012. Police believe Hernandez and Bradley were in an SUV when someone inside the vehicle fatally shot Daniel Jorge Correia de Abreu and Safiro Teixeira Furtado in Boston's South End, according to a search warrant filed by Bristol, Conn., police.

The warrant doesn't say who investigators believe pulled the trigger in the double killing or suggest a motive. No charges have been filed in the case. The warrant sought recordings of phone calls made by Bradley while he was jailed in Hartford in October for failing to appear before a Massachusetts grand jury investigating the 2012 shooting.

Investigators say they found the SUV wanted in the Boston homicides at the home of Hernandez's uncle in Bristol.

Police say surveillance camera recordings show Hernandez and Bradley going into a Boston nightclub shortly after the shooting victims went into the club. The recordings also show Hernandez driving the SUV out of a nearby parking garage with Bradley as a passenger shortly before the shootings, police said.

Boston police called Hartford police Monday about Bradley's shooting as part of their investigation, Foley said.

