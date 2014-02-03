NB I-15 reopened after big rig crash - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

NB I-15 reopened after big rig crash

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Interstate 15 is open after being shut down for several hours Monday morning after a big rig crash.

It happened on the northbound lanes in Kensington, just past Adams Avenue.

A truck lost control, hit the center divide and skidded to a stop. The lanes were closed to clean a fuel spill.

The driver suffered a leg injury. No one else was hurt.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.